Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, said in a tweet on his Highness’s Twitter account: “May God have mercy on the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, and his dwelling in paradise. Big Brother, a symbol of humility and wisdom, his love and devotion to the homeland will remain present in Our hearts, his white hands and doing good will continue to bear witness to his generosity. Our condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and to the honorable Al Maktoum family .. We belong to God and to Him we shall return. ”