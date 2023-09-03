His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and president of the Emirates Falconers Club, confirmed today, Sunday, that the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Abu Dhabi 2023), in its 20th session, witnessed wide participation from various countries of the world.

This came after his visit to the exhibition, which is being held under his auspices from September 2 to 8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and organized by the Emirates Falconers Club.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on Twitter, “We visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in its 20th edition. We were briefed on the efforts made to protect the environment and cultural heritage and introduce our heritage sports.”

His Highness added, “A large attendance and wide participation from different countries of the world to a heritage and cultural event is the largest of its kind in the region, and is a forum for the exchange of ideas, experiences and expertise.”