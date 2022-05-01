Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness.

His Highness also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates and Their Highnesses, Crown Princes , and the deputies of rulers, begging God to restore this occasion to them and the people of the Emirates with Yemen, goodness and blessings, and to preserve the Emirates and perpetuate its people and residents on its land the blessing of security, safety, progress and prosperity. His Highness said, via Twitter: “We congratulate His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the rulers, the guardians of the covenants, the people of the Emirates and those who reside on its land on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. We ask God Almighty to make it a feast of joy and happiness and to preserve our homeland And he perpetuates the blessing of security, safety and prosperity.”