Al Dhafra Region (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, welcomed the hosting of the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship and the Al Dhafra Marine Festival. Al-Arabiya and the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, an active participation and distinguished presence witnessed by the two championships, despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Al Dhafra region will continue to welcome its visitors and strengthen its position as a major destination on the map of the tourism and heritage sector.