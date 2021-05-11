Abu Dhabi (WAM)

go run His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative In Al Dhafra region President Emirates Red Crescent AuthorityA phone call to His Excellency Dr. Barham Salih President The Republic of IraqDuring which they discussed areas of humanitarian and medical cooperation on the Iraqi arena. His Highness was briefed by His Excellency the Iraqi President on the developments in the humanitarian and health conditions in his country in general, and the challenges that the “Covid-19” pandemic imposed on the Iraqi health sector and its repercussions on the lives of those affected and displaced, especially in the north. Iraq.

Barham Salih

As you know His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan On the efforts made by the Iraqi government to curb the outbreak of the pandemic in IraqEspecially in the areas of concentrations of displaced people, and the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the government in this regard.

The two sides exchanged views and cooperation on strengthening health programs to address the pandemic, and to reach the stage of recovery from the current health crisis as soon as possible.