His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, directed the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, and the provision of humanitarian services to them.

The authority immediately began implementing the first phase of the relief program to meet the needs of thousands of families for food, shelter materials and other humanitarian needs.

The authority, with its assistance, targeted at this stage the areas most affected by the floods in the region, especially the provinces of Lasbela and Galmaksi. At a later stage, the authority will conduct relief convoys to other regions in the region, in an effort to help its residents overcome their current conditions and enhance their ability to overcome the challenges they face in the areas of food and shelter requirements.

The authority was keen to allocate aid that takes into account the needs of the most needy groups, such as children, women, people of determination, the elderly and vulnerable groups within its humanitarian programs to help those affected by the floods.