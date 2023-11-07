His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, directed that all capabilities be harnessed to implement the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Through the humanitarian operation “Gallant Knight 3”.

His Highness said that the orders of His Highness the President of the State come within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian response on behalf of our brothers, which began since the outbreak of the recent events in Gaza, and in enhancement of its ongoing initiatives on the Palestinian arena in various humanitarian and development fields.

This came while His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan chaired the fourth Red Crescent Board of Directors meeting for this year at the Authority’s headquarters today, which was devoted to discussing the Authority’s ongoing preparations to provide more urgent and emergency aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness stressed that the UAE will spare no effort to provide the current necessary needs of our brothers, and to improve the areas of humanitarian response that make a difference in the international efforts currently being made to reduce the suffering of those affected by the events, and to stand by them until their current conditions are resolved.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the mobilization of the Red Crescent’s relief, humanitarian and logistical capabilities, and the mobilization of volunteer cadres, especially in the medical fields, to engage in Operation “Gallant Knight 3” and enhance its humanitarian and health programs and initiatives.

The Red Crescent Board of Directors meeting, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Council, reviewed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in general, through the reports prepared by the Authority in this regard.