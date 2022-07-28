His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Red Crescent Authority, directed the support of the efforts made by the official authorities in the country to reduce the repercussions of rain in the northern Emirates.

His Highness instructed the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and its centers at the state level to provide all forms of logistical and field support to the Emirati teams concerned with supporting those affected by the rain, in addition to placing the authority’s workers and volunteer cadres on standby, in coordination with the concerned authorities, and contributing to the ongoing field efforts to mitigate the effects of rain on the country. population there.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also directed that the authority’s teams be placed under the command of the competent authorities, follow up the situation in coordination with them, assess the situation on the ground, develop plans for evacuation, shelter and psychological support, and provide the humanitarian needs of the affected people whenever necessary.

It is noteworthy that the Red Crescent field teams have been present since yesterday in the affected areas in the northern emirates to provide the necessary support and assistance.

The emergency room of the Red Crescent Authority is closely following the situation of rain in the northern emirates around the clock and its repercussions, and is in constant contact with the official authorities and the concerned authorities in the country in this regard.



