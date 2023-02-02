We crowned the winners of the “Bairaq Al-Emarat” within the competitions of the 16th session of the Al Dhafra Festival, the most prominent heritage event in the region. We congratulate everyone and thank the organizing committee and all parties that contributed to the success of the festival, which brought together the people of the Emirates and the Arab Gulf countries in one forum to revive the heritage of fathers and grandfathers. pic.twitter.com/CmbUzTTvx0

– Hamdan bin Zayed (@ HamdanBinZayed) February 2, 2023