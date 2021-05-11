Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Introduced His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra region, Honorary President of the Club The island Chairman of the Honor Council, congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, President Al Jazeera ClubOn the occasion of winning «The pride of Abu Dhabi»With the title of champion Arabian Gulf League For the season 2020-2021

His Highness Sheikh said Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, In a tweet, through His Highness’s official Twitter account: “My sincere congratulations to His Highness, the President of the State, and His Highness Mohammed bin ZayedAnd His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, On the occasion of the victory The island Heroically Arabian Gulf League“Achievements that are well-deserved and deserved. Our congratulations to the technical and administrative staff, the players and the team’s fans. All our wishes for success and success.”