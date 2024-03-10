His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, calling on God Almighty to return this noble occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness. .

On this occasion, His Highness also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members The Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, and the Deputy Rulers, wishing the Almighty God to return this occasion to them and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, right and blessings, and to preserve the Emirates and perpetuate upon it the blessing of security, safety, progress and prosperity.