Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Here His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The head of state, may God protect him, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr Al-Saeed, praying to the Almighty, to repeat this occasion on his highness with good health and wellness.

He also congratulated His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the State, President Council of Ministers Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, andHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness, Saints of covenants, and Deputy Rulers, wishing to God Almighty to restore this occasion to them and the people of the Emirates in Yemen and the good and blessings, and to preserve the UAE, and to perpetuate the blessings of security and safety on its people and residents on its land And progress and prosperity.