His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, received a number of citizens in the Greater Baynouna Reserve, as part of his keenness to follow up on their conditions and the services provided in various cities of the Al Dhafra region.

His Highness and the attendees exchanged cordial conversations that embody the depth of the relationship between the wise leadership and the citizens, the extent of its interest and care for its children, and its keenness to follow up on their lives, touch their needs, and enhance the development services provided to them in projects that serve citizens in various cities in the region.

His Highness affirmed his keenness to follow up the conditions of citizens and provide them with a decent life, and his interest in developing and developing the Al Dhafra region.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “We are meeting today in a place we called the “Great Baynouna Reserve”, which has been expanded and increased in area in order to preserve the environment and take care of wildlife and spread wild seeds in it with the aim of preserving local plants and encouraging their cultivation and increasing their area.

His Highness added, “Out of our keenness to preserve the heritage of falconry, hunting areas and environmental sustainability standards that we inherited from our parents and grandparents, we have issued a law regulating wild hunting in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi is implementing it, which determines the places, type and seasons of hunting.”

His Highness recommended the attendees adhere to our authentic customs and traditions, raise their children well, and instill the spirit of patriotism and love for the dear homeland and its rational leadership.

For their part, the citizens welcomed, during the reception, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing their great happiness at meeting His Highness. They valued His Highness’ care and interest in providing them with the means of stability and the elements of a decent life in light of the renaissance and progress the UAE is witnessing, and His Highness’ keenness to maintain constant communication with them.

The reception was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, His Excellency Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and a number of officials.



