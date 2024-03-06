His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “During our chairmanship of the Red Crescent’s Board of Directors meeting, we reviewed the volume of aid and humanitarian and development programs that the Authority implemented during the past year, and its efforts to sustain giving in various countries of the world, especially in the Gaza Strip.”

His Highness added: “We have directed to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of Ramadan programs this year inside and outside the country. Ramadan is the month of goodness, mercy and giving, and the UAE continues to strengthen its lofty message to all peoples and support humanitarian and development initiatives around the world.”