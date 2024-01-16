Today, Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. We reviewed the most important initiatives and projects that were implemented in the Year of Sustainability and their role in addressing environmental issues locally and globally. We are proud of the results achieved in 50 indicators.” One of the annual key performance indicators that focused on various environmental sectors.