Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on the Red Crescent development projects in the Comoros

Hamdan bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, made a phone call to the delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent, which is currently in the capital, Moroni, to inaugurate a number of projects implemented by the Authority in the Comoros Islands. During his call with the head of the Red Crescent delegation, Obaid Rahmat Al Balushi, Director of the Relief and Disaster Preparedness Department at the authority, His Highness reassured the humanitarian situation in the Comoros in general, and was briefed on the development projects of the authority there in all fields, especially the health and education projects that were opened during the delegation’s current visit. Which was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the delegation to strengthen the response of the Humanitarian and Development Authority in the Comoros and to provide everything that would contribute to alleviating suffering and improving life there. His Highness said: These projects come as an extension of the humanitarian and development efforts undertaken by the UAE and its wise leadership in the humanitarian arena in the Comoros, based on its sincere commitment to the targeted segments there. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE will spare no effort to meet the development needs on the lunar arena, and improve the quality of necessary services in the health, educational and social aspects, especially in areas that need this type of vital initiatives.. Stressing that the initiatives of In this regard, the authority strengthens its approach and strategy in the sustainability of giving by adopting projects that achieve a comprehensive renaissance in fragile and vulnerable communities.

Source: wam