His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, approved the executive regulations regarding environmental assessment and licensing.

The executive regulations aim at providing a healthy and safe environment for the population, protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.

The issuance of the regulation was based on Law No. (16) of 2005 regarding the reorganization of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and its amendments, and Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 regarding the protection and development of the environment, its amendments and related regulations .. Through the articles of the regulation, all procedures, requirements and special requirements were established Environmental licenses and accreditation and registration of environmental consulting offices in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The regulation also aims to organize and improve the authority’s procedures in the field of environmental assessment and licensing of facilities, projects and activities that are subject to environmental licensing, inspection and enforcement thereof, in addition to regulating the process of accreditation and registration of environmental consulting offices operating in the field of environmental consulting, studies and research and organizing the work of these offices, in order to monitor their work from In order to provide the best environmental consultations and studies, and the provisions of the regulation apply to all establishments, projects, activities, projects, strategic plans and programs that may have an environmental impact.

HE Dr. said. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi The issuance of the executive regulations regarding environmental assessment and licensing is in line with the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aimed at continuing to improve environmental management in the emirate, which culminates its continuous efforts to ensure the continuity of development in the emirate in accordance with the best environmental standards.

She added that the issuance of this regulation confirms the importance of applying the provisions it specified, which aim to improve and protect the environment in the emirate and ensure its development and preservation for current and future generations, noting that the application of the requirements of the regulation will contribute to supporting the implementation of environmental management systems that take into account all issues related to environmental protection and preservation. Human health and safety, in addition to the regulation supporting the strategic priorities that will help achieve the desired goals of the Authority.

Eng. Faisal Al-Hammadi, Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at the authority, indicated that the authority has started implementing the requirements of the regulation after it prepared implementation plans that include many procedures and initiatives to be implemented over the coming years, which will facilitate the process of obtaining an environmental license and attract investment, which will reflect positively on Principality.

The authority has also prepared a plan to assess the impact of implementing the regulation, in a way that ensures follow-up on the extent to which the objectives included in the regulation are achieved, indicating that the regulation will contribute to organizing environmental licensing procedures for the various sectors and setting controls and implementation and monitoring mechanisms, thus protecting society and the environment from potential negative effects of projects and facilities during the construction and operation stages.

The regulations also dealt with the information, data, documents and papers that must be included or delivered during the stages of environmental licensing or follow-up at a later time, in order to ensure the accuracy and validity of data that contribute to making appropriate decisions and building a database documented by the Authority.

The regulation included details of the obligations of the owners of establishments, projects and activities, and items that support innovation, research and environmentally friendly technologies. Clauses were also included in the regulation to educate and educate the owners of establishments, projects and activities about the requirements and conditions for environmental licensing.