Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, affirmed that the announcement of His Highness the President of the State 2021 “the year of fifty” is a wise vision for an exceptional leader and a giant shift in the process of building the nation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on his official Twitter account, said: “His Highness the President of the State announced 2021 (the year of fifty) a wise vision of an exceptional leader and a giant leap in the process of building the nation. We are proud of the achievements of our dear homeland and our readiness to take confident steps. Towards a bright future for our country, 50 years will outline our aspirations … our dreams … they will convey the drive of a nation, the uniqueness of leaders, and the leadership of a people.