Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, congratulated mothers on “Mother’s Day.”

His Highness said, via Twitter: “To the mother, the symbol of sacrifice and loyalty … the school of benevolence and giving, the pillar of society and the basis of success, on Mother’s Day we congratulate (the mother of the Emirates) who, together with our father Sheikh Zayed, contributed to building the nation and strengthening the position of the daughter of the Emirates, to a mother. The martyr is a symbol of loyalty, to all the mothers of the earth, every year and you are well. ”