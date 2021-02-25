Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, affirmed that Kuwait and its people have a special place in our hearts, and that brotherly relations and common bonds have united us since ancient times.

His Highness congratulated Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate security, safety, prosperity, and more achievements in Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

