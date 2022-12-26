Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, received, at Al Nakheel Palace, the Emirates Knights Aerobatic Team of the Air Force and Air Defense.

During the meeting, His Highness praised the efforts and participation of the team in local national events and events, and the representation of the country and the armed forces in regional and international forums, by presenting air shows full of excitement and suspense with the highest levels of professionalism and air safety. His Highness said: The Emirates Knights team, since its inception until now, has a good reputation among many aerobatics teams in the world, due to the team members’ high professional and skillful capabilities. They are the country’s ambassadors abroad, and they contribute to raising the UAE flag high in the world. The skies of the countries of the world during the parades in which they participate.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.