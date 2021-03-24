The hashtag of the late His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was issued on the social networking site Twitter, after announcing the news of his death.

Citizens and tweeters mourned His Highness with words through which they expressed their grief over the departure of His Highness, indicating that his departure was painful and that he would remain alive in the memory and conscience of each of them.

Tweeters expressed their sadness over the departure of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and confirmed that he would not leave their memories or their conscience, so one of them said: “A sad and heartbreaking news … Oh God, move it from the narrow graves to the capacity of the houses and palaces. His cruelty, and mercy of his estrangement, and the soul of his distress, the torment and temptation of the grave.

Another said: “The beloved of the people has passed away .. He is gone and will not depart from our conscience … We are sad for your parting ..”.

Tweeters described the late Hamdan bin Rashid as a “man of giving,” and one of them said: “Those who work silently … their journeys make a lot of noise … may God have mercy on the man of giving # Hamdan_Ben_Rashid.”

Tweeters explained that His Highness was among the most prominent leadership figures in the country, and that he left eternal imprints in history for his achievements. The history of the homeland, its achievements and its white hands spread to every place. May God reward him for his beautiful works, forgive him, and make him live in paradise. “

For their part, tweeters from outside the UAE mourned His Highness, the UAE government and people mourned the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid. … God have mercy on him and forgive him and make him live in paradise. He inspires his family with patience and solace.

Another said: “We offer our condolences to our people in the United Arab Emirates on the departure of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed … may God have mercy on him and make him spacious in paradise, and he inspired his family and his family with patience and solace.”





