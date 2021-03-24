Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Giving and supporting humanitarian work locally, regionally and internationally is one of the most prominent features of the late late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Minister of Finance, “may God have mercy on him”.

Despite his many tasks and his many interests, goodness and assistance to the needy and the poor were his priority, as his white hands reached most countries of the world, east and west, and wiped his gifts, the pain of orphans, the destitute, the limited support and those without education and health. Governments of many countries of the world.

The Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, the humanitarian arm that established it in 1997, entered into a partnership with many humanitarian, global and regional institutions and organizations, while the projects it established were an embodiment of the values ​​and principles of the people of the Emirates, who broke into generosity, generosity, the nobility of values ​​and feelings, and not responding to the needy and panic to support all needy.

In 1997 AD in Dublin, Ireland, “God have mercy on him” established the Islamic Cultural Center, to be the starting point and beginning of documenting humanitarian actions that extended to more than 69 countries in all continents of the world.

In this year, the broad educational program in Africa began with building 10 secondary schools with full equipment in a number of African countries, and this program is still ongoing, as the number of these schools reached nearly forty schools and colleges distributed in more than twenty African countries.

This program achieved unrivaled success and helped thousands of African students enter the most important university colleges, and the project has become the most important educational project in Africa outside the scope of public education.

Among the most prominent educational facilities established by the nation were the Islamic Cultural Center Dublin, Al Maktoum College for Islamic Studies – Scotland, Sheikha Maitha Center for People of Determination, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Schools – Africa, and the Rotterdam Center.

Education and the development of individual capabilities were among the most important areas that his interest in raising the level of the Islamic nation with science and knowledge through schools, institutes and Islamic centers, and within the framework of this interest, the Commission undertook a number of projects, including but not limited to:

And may God have mercy on him, he established nearly 40 secondary schools in Africa with an annual approved budget, and the Al Maktoum College for Engineering Studies was built in Dar es Salaam – Tanzania.

“May God have mercy on him” also provided annual support for Palestinian students enrolled in Jordanian universities, and the school bags project for needy students in different countries, in addition to supporting and developing scientific research.

A technological institute bearing the name of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Maktoum – India was also built, and a contribution to building housing for female students at the International Islamic University Islamabad – Pakistan, as well as constant annual support for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum School – Mexico, in addition to building the College of Science at the University of Africa. Global Sudan.

In the field of contributing to meeting the needs of societies, the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization projects in most countries of the world, witness to this, and this project includes (humanitarian aid for needy families, orphans sponsorship, fasting breakfast projects, Eid sacrifices, the conduct of pilgrims’ campaigns, and school baggage).

In the field of health, the aid of the great late included building hospitals and centers, including: funding assistance for the school health administration and providing medical devices such as computers and others, contributing to building and equipping Dar Al-Shifa – Lebanon, and equipping Al-Razi Hospital, Central Care – Palestine.

In terms of concern for people with special needs, the missing nation showed great interest in people with special needs and endeavored to provide whatever assistance required for their integration into societies.

A number of projects have been completed, including: building and running the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Center “Hatta” – the United Arab Emirates, building and financing the Al Maktoum Center for Cerebral Palsy – the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and providing annual assistance to a number of local and international centers.

On the level of relief, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum had great and many contributions, most notably the victims of Mozambique floods, earthquakes in Iran and Algeria, the tsunami – Sri Lanka, Niger famine in 2005, the Horn of Africa famine and Kenya – Somalia – Ethiopia – Rwanda in 2006, in addition to Relief Somalia in 2011.