The Al Maktoum Charitable Organization stated that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, gave priority to providing education in poor places in several countries, especially in Africa, with great interest in alleviating poverty, stressing that the educational project of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Africa, and by the recognition of the African Union, is the most important educational charitable project on the African continent that is financed, implemented and managed by one single institution.

The authority stated, in a press report on the educational projects that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to implement in poor areas, that in 2005 the first class in Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum schools graduated from universities in Africa, and since then it is still More than 20 African countries receive every year new graduates from these schools in different fields.

The authority stated that schools are distributed over a number of African countries, including Somalia, where two secondary schools were established in the cities of Hargeisa and Bosaso, north and east Somalia, and the Hargeisa school accommodates more than 800 students, and it is the best Somali school ever, and it has graduated so far in 1934. Male and female students, 31% of them are girls, and 68% of these students entered universities and higher institutes.

As for the Bosaso School, its students are about 380 male and female students, 35% of whom are girls. A large number of its students graduated from Sudanese and Somali universities, East African universities, Egypt and Malaysia, and others.

In the Comoros, a school was established in 2002 in the city of Moroni, the capital of the Comoros, and accommodates 240 students. It is a scientific high school, the best scientific secondary school, and one of the island’s best schools in terms of educational equipment and academic results, and it has remained the first place monopoly over all state schools. In university entrance exams.

In Sudan, the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization has opened three integrated educational and service complexes in the village of Baba in the state of South Darfur and the village of Arrow in Central Darfur, and there are four secondary schools affiliated with the authority designated in the poor neighborhoods of the capital (Umm Bada schools, Karary, Hay al-Nasr and Jabal Al-Awliya).

In South Sudan, the Commission has two schools in the cities of Juba and Malakal, and the two schools began their work in 1998, and they played a major role in educating the children of southern Sudan, especially during the civil war, and a number of university graduates in these two schools and occupied important and prestigious positions in the State of South Sudan and the Republic of Sudan.

In Kenya, the authority also established two schools, the first one in Nairobi, a primary school established in 1998, and the second, the Kagadu Girls High School, which was established and opened in 2003.

169 students study at Kajadu School, and the school is concerned with ensuring quality education and provides a training environment for that, and provides a sophisticated and distinguished educational performance. It has a number of school associations and clubs, including the Wildlife Club, the Press and Computer Club, the Islamic Community Club, the Arts and Drama Association … and others.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid School was opened in Imbali, Uganda in 1998, and it is a secondary school for girls that includes laboratories, a mosque, a water well and a housing for female students, and it is one of the best schools in Uganda.

Students from neighboring countries are studying in this school, especially Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi, and the number of students is 692, and it has a section for memorizing the Holy Quran.

The number of female university graduates in this school is 130 women who work in the fields of medicine, media, university teaching, police, law, pharmacy and banking, and there are 153 female students who have graduated from the school and are currently continuing their studies in universities.

In 1998, the authority inaugurated the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid School in Zanzibar, and 391 students are currently studying there, and 530 students have graduated so far.

The school was established as a development model to support the education process in the poor community in this region, and was widely welcomed by the population and the educational administrations.

The authority also established the Al Maktoum College of Engineering in the city of Dar Al Salam, which is a college for technical education that awards diplomas in information technology, electricity, and electronics. The college graduated its first students last year after completing their studies in information technology. The authority also built the Sheikh Hamdan Complex in Zanzibar, which consists of A mosque and a Quranic school, and it also built two mosques in Akwangwa and Mtwara on the Tanzanian mainland.

In Rwanda, the authority built two schools (Jptarama and Kamsangi) in 2002, and inaugurated the Jeptarama Secondary School for Girls (50 kilometers from the capital, Kigali), which is an integrated school with its spacious buildings, squares, laboratories, furniture, efficient administration and distinguished teachers, and it was the best charitable project offered by Arabs to a plagued African community. With the ordeal of war and massacres, the school expanded to more than 600 students, and 70% of its students were among those who lost their families in the massacres that claimed a million people, and the school is still visited by Rwandan leaders and guests from abroad to find out about its experience and competence.

In 2005, the authority started a project for another secondary school in the capital, Kigali, the Kamsangi School, which was built on a high green hill in the center of the capital, and the school was elegantly constructed and equipped with science and computer laboratories and sports fields with a capacity for more than 300 students.

The Al Maktoum Charitable Organization also approved the establishment of two secondary schools in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and in 2010, a member of the board of directors of the authority, Mirza Al-Sayegh, with a delegation from the authority, which included the Secretary-General and the Cultural Counselor, laid the foundation stone for the two schools in the regions of Yakunvas Sil Lafto, and work was completed in The two schools, and today they play a large role in the Ethiopian community.

There are 10 schools for the authority in the West African region distributed over eight countries, namely Senegal, The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Niger and Nigeria.

Whereas, the commission established a school in Senegal, and a group of officials and educators and advocates in Senegal and The Gambia launched it, this school in the city of Bingona in the Zaqnschour region, southern Senegal.

In 2000, the Al Maktoum Charity Authority opened another secondary school for girls in the Yendom area of ​​the Gambian capital Banjul. The number of students of this school is currently 403 students, and the number of graduates has reached 898 students so far. The school participates in the service of the Gambian community through various activities, including participation in Environmental sanitation services, health education and Islamic programs.

The authority has two secondary schools, the first in the capital of Niger, Niamey, which was inaugurated in 1999, and the second in the northern city of Tawa and opened in 2002, and the two schools include about 750 male and female students, and most of its students studied in African, Arab and European universities.

In December 1998, the authority inaugurated its school in the Burkinabe capital (Ouagadougou), and its students are more than 400 students, 116 male and female students from this school are currently studying in universities in rare and different specializations, and 45 have graduated from universities, including 12 in masters and doctorates.

In Benin, the authority established a school in the city of Bracco (north of the country), and the city of Bracco is symbolic as the cultural capital of the Muslims of Benin, and the school’s students reach about 240 male and female students.

In 2002, the city of Thamali (northern Ghana) was on a date with the establishment of a new educational edifice, the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum School.

A complete educational complex

There is a complete educational complex for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, in the city of Kinshasa, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, which includes two schools with 1520 male and female students studying, the first school was established in 2000, and the second in 2003.

And the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, in the suburb of Fairlem in Durban, South Africa, established the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Institute as an Islamic advocacy institute and a secondary school at the same time, and the institute accepts poor African students, and provides them with education and housing.

The authority has two schools in Mozambique, the first in Angoush, and the second in Spioto, and more than 500 male and female students study in the two schools, and there is a large number of graduates of these schools in the universities of Mozambique and South Africa.

Top 5 schools

The Al Maktoum Charity Authority inaugurated the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum School in Nigeria in 2000, in the Quagulda area in the capital Abuja, and it still maintains an advanced seat among the five best schools in the Abuja area, and the number of its students is currently 276.

The authority has two schools in Togo, the first is Skodi in the north of the country, and there are currently 234 students studying in it. This school, which was inaugurated in 2002, remained at the forefront of schools in the northern Togo region, and it has graduates working in various interests and institutions in the capital, Lomé and the regions.

As for the second school, it is in the city of Kara, north of Togo, and it is inside a service educational complex that includes the school, a mosque and a health center. The complex was opened in 2009, and the number of its students is currently 233 students.

Integrated equipment and reliable management

The Al Maktoum Charity Authority has inaugurated the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum School in Cameroon in the city of Naqawandri, a city on a high plateau with good weather, climate and evergreen. 564 students are studying in this school.

Since the opening of this school in the year 2000, it has paid a number of its graduates to various universities in Cameroon and abroad, and the school has an active presence and presence in the competitions and competitions organized by the Ministry of Education there.

The Central African School was opened in the capital, Bangui, in 2000, and there are currently 240 male and female students studying there. Since its inauguration, it has been associated with excellence, and has been ranked first at the state level since its inception and until now thanks to its integrated equipment and capable management.

The number of graduates so far is 114, who are doctors, bank employees, and army and police officers.

Academic, sports and cultural awards

The hands of charity extended from the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization to Chad, which suffered throughout the end of the seventies until the beginning of the nineties, severe civil wars, and built three schools in it, the first of which was established in the capital N’Djamena in 1998, and it is the first secondary school for girls in Chad, where it is taught Currently, there are more than 780 students, and it has emerged as one of the best schools in the country. Female students and their families flock to it at the beginning of each year, and the school includes scientific laboratories, computer laboratories, a library and sports fields, and this school has been collecting academic, sports and cultural awards, and has found a lot of honor for its distinguished role.

There is also a secondary school in the city of Albche, eastern Chad, which is dedicated to boys, and it currently has more than 360 students, and the third school is in the city of Saar in the south, and accommodates nearly 300 students, and the two schools have achieved great successes, and they are still competing among the top 10 schools in Chad. .

– Moroni School includes educational facilities that make it the best in academic results.

– The Kagadu School in Kenya provides a high-quality and distinguished educational performance, and provides a good training environment.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

