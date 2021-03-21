Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, praised the fourth edition of the Dubai International Equestrian Conference, which was held over a period of three days in the conference hall of the Dubai Sports Council, under the generous patronage of His Highness, and the conference was organized under the slogan «Safe equestrian in the time of the pandemic», In cooperation and partnership with the Dubai World Trade Center and the Dubai International Horse Fair, and with the support of the Dubai Sports Council.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We welcome the holding of the fourth edition of the Dubai International Equestrian Conference, which represents a conscious initiative, consistent with global trends towards developing awareness of equestrian activities, developing its legislation and ways to practice it in accordance with legal controls, and based on best practices that take into account the interest of horses. And its luxury, according to the highest international standards.

His Highness added that the holding of this conference in the country carries great connotations that are inspired by the spirit and values ​​of equestrianism that are an integral part of our national heritage, and in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, to uphold the Emirati equestrian status, so that our national experience can be a model for the rest of the world to follow.

He explained that the conference had a distinctive qualitative and numerical participation of experts and practitioners in equestrian and horses, who enriched its sessions with discussion and dialogue, and dealt with the issues raised with a great deal of sophistication, objectivity and awareness, and dealt with fundamental issues that touch on the concerns of Arab and international equestrianism, and devise appropriate solutions that accompany the nature of this Vital activity.

His Highness noted in particular the high participation of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathry, Adviser at the Royal Court and a member of the Council of Senior Scholars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for his statement on the status of horses in Islam, the provisions for holding races, types of competitions, the rulings on horse Zakat and some Sharia fatwas Related to equestrianism, which confirms the completeness and comprehensiveness of the Sharia.

And the price of the participation of all the speakers in the conference sessions who contributed to its success through their conscious presentation of fundamental issues, which they all experienced on the ground, being people of horses and equestrianism, they have all our gratitude and appreciation.

The conference concluded its work, the day before yesterday, and witnessed three discussion sessions during which the speakers provided valuable information and opinions. The sessions also witnessed interventions and questions from the followers of the conference, which is held remotely via video call.