Members of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences expressed their sincere appreciation for the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his announcement of the establishment of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients Care in Dubai, as the first Free hospital of its kind for treating cancer patients in the UAE.

The Executive Director of the Award, Abdullah Bin Sougat, emphasized that the establishment of Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for the Care of Cancer Patients is a continuation of the approach of the late, God willing, the White Hands, who left an eternal legacy of goodness and human giving.

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Award, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hashemi, stated that the hospital is a huge medical edifice and will be a beacon for scientific research and a ray of hope for cancer patients who are unable to, by providing the latest treatments and the best cadres in the health sector.

He added: “I expect that the hospital will make a big difference in providing high-quality health care to patients and saving their lives, especially since cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, and is responsible for about 10 million deaths annually. The possibility of getting a diagnosis and treatment in a timely manner is common, especially among those who cannot afford it.

It is noteworthy that the Hamdan Medical Award has worked for more than 20 years, under the guidance of the late Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to enrich scientific research and support medical research, especially in the field of oncology. The award works to continue the journey of giving, in realization of the late’s vision of honoring scientists everywhere, enriching the field of scientific research in the country, and upgrading the health sector.





