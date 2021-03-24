His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was born in 1945, and he is the second son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He holds an honorary fellowship from the British Royal College of Internal Medicine in London and an honorary fellowship from the same college in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Gezira in Khartoum.

He has held the position of Minister of Finance since 1971 in the United Arab Emirates, and he is the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His most famous initiatives are the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance and the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

Awarded the title of “civilized personality” for the year 2016

He won the “Arab Technology” prize for life achievement in 2005

The International Hospital Federation chose him as the best global figure in the fields of health, education and sport in 2005

Received the Humanitarian Personality Award from the Rashid Center for Childhood Treatment and Care in Dubai in 2000





