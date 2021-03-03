Dubai (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the Authority, met remotely with the students of the first batch (2019-2020) of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority within the « Master of Future Energy Systems and Technologies », which is implemented by the authority in cooperation with the University of California, Berkeley.

During the meeting, His Excellency announced that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, who witnessed and sponsored the first graduation ceremony, had ordered an honor for all students of the first batch who successfully completed the program.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said in his speech: “First, I would like to congratulate you all on your graduation in the first batch of the“ Master in Future Energy Systems and Technologies ”program, which we implement in cooperation with the University of California, Berkeley, USA. And in line with the directives of our wise leadership, we focus heavily on training and preparing the best Emirati cadres and young minds on the latest world-leading technical courses.

His Excellency added: “This unique program has been designed with great care, and I value the efforts you have made to achieve success in this multidisciplinary program designed to foresee the future and contribute to achieving our ambitions. And because you are the nucleus of the future, I invite you to work hard and diligently and to do your best, to make a difference, and to inspire others, so that you can be role models. “I was delighted to present each of you a project to the executive vice-presidents of the authority – each according to the sector concerned – as well as to the University of California – Berkeley, and that work on each of these projects will continue for a period of six months.”

His Excellency concluded his speech by saying: Your graduation is a glimmer of hope and a bright light in light of the exceptional times that the whole world is going through this year. You will remember with happiness and pride you overcame the challenges you encountered, and those days that you spent while studying hard and perseverance to achieve success.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Water Electricity Authority signed in 2019 a memorandum of understanding with the University of California, Berkeley, which ranks first in computer science and electrical engineering, to benefit from the experience of this long-standing institution in developing technical talents. The first batch of the program included 35 students from various technical sectors in the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.