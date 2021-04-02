May God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the loyal men of the homeland, who by their giving constituted a qualitative addition to the march of the homeland and the state of the union, for the forgiven was one of the national symbols that witnessed the early beginnings of the launch of the federation state, and he lived, may God have mercy on him, expending effort and giving in the service of the homeland, For decades, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum formed one of the beacons of good and humanitarian work locally, regionally and internationally. The rise of Dubai and the nation over more than five decades.

The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will remain a symbol in the conscience of the nation, with his great deeds, as he headed a number of local departments in the Emirate of Dubai, and with his insightful vision he led the renaissance of these departments in the Dubai Municipality, the Health Authority, as well as the Ministry of Finance, and the Pensions and Insurance Authority. And other work sites at the local and federal levels. Throughout his career, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid formed a model of wisdom, humility and gentleness, and established a school of creative executive leaders, referred to as Lebanon for their sincere efforts in serving the nation and advancing its development march.

When Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid is mentioned, a bright picture is drawn in the spaces of patriotic, humanitarian and charitable work, and here and in this quick look, we cannot limit these great feats of a wise leader to the stature of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, and for example education is recorded with a supply of gold from his founding for the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Prize Maktoum for Distinguished Academic Performance, launched by the late Sheikh in support of excellence in various fields of science and knowledge, the UNESCO Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award, the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, and the Al Maktoum College for Arab and Islamic Studies in Scotland, which represented a bridge for civilized communication It is a scientific beacon carrying the values ​​and tolerance of Islam and Arab civilization, and extending bridges of communication with Western civilization in the heart of Europe, attracting thousands of students, students and researchers in various graduate programs. The late’s bidding also extended east, west, north and south around the world, to include his white hands, the University of Africa, this university that represents a center for civilizational renaissance in the heart of the African continent, and on various levels of charitable work, the forgiven top the agenda of giving, through the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization and its development arms inside The state, at the level of the Arab world, and in various parts of the world. Your memory will remain present in your development projects, and your white hands in which you helped the needy, supported the needy, spread the light of knowledge and knowledge, and spread tolerance, may God have mercy on you, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, and I will dwell in paradise.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





