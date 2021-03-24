The education sector witnessed the eternal fingerprints of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, and contributed to the development of the sector, not only within the state but surpassed the Arab and international surroundings, so he, may God have mercy on him, launched a prize in the educational field, which stirred constructive competition among its workers. And it led to improving performance, studying and discussing the challenges it faces, and providing solutions to them, during nearly a quarter of a century of hard work in support of this sector.

The education sector witnessed a personal initiative from the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to establish the “Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance” in 1998, according to a government decree with the aim of supporting quality pathways in the educational sector and encouraging excellence and talent programs. Its services and regional and international partnerships, especially with international organizations such as UNESCO, ISESCO, ALEXO, “Fab Lab”, the World Council of Gifted and the World Association for Talent and Excellence Research, have been restructured to become the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, according to a government decree issued in 2018.

The Foundation aims to contribute to the excellence of educational performance, to take care of the talented and innovators, to support their talents and to invest them, to highlight and enhance the institution’s position locally and internationally, to develop performance and achieve institutional excellence and customer happiness. The Foundation provides several services, which are grants allocated to the Master of Innovative Education, as the Foundation offers 10 postgraduate scholarships (Master of Innovative Education) in cooperation with the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University, and its targets are the winners or distinguished students in the Distinguished Teacher category, and the winners or distinguished students in the category of Superior Teacher. Excellence, the winners in the Distinguished School and School Administration category, and the educational excellence category.

The foundation includes the Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation, which is an incubator for talented and innovative people, as it aims to provide an enjoyable environment that helps them bring out their skills at the hands of an elite group of experts and specialists, and the center works to spread the culture of talent, creativity, innovation and industrialization in the Emirati society in all its segments.

3 educational awards

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance offers three sets of educational awards. Firstly, the local awards that include seven categories, are the distinguished student for grades (3 – 5), the distinguished student (6-12), the distinguished university student, and the distinguished teacher, And the distinguished school, the outstanding educational, the distinguished project, and the institutions supporting education, and secondly the Gulf awards that include three categories: the distinguished student, the distinguished teacher and the distinguished school, and the third international awards that include three categories, the educational research award at the level of the Arab world, and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum – ISESCO – for volunteering in educational facilities in the countries of the Islamic world, and the Hamdan Prize – UNESCO to reward outstanding practices and efforts to improve the performance of teachers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

