Yousef Al-Bustanji and Yousef Al-Arabi (Abu Dhabi – Dubai)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum had an important role in the economic construction of the UAE since the founding of the federation in 1971, where he assumed one of the most important economic tasks represented by the Ministry of Finance, which had a primary role in setting the distinctive financial policy enjoyed by the state, especially in good management Resources and directing financial spending, which contributed to the transformation of the UAE into a set of ideals in the sound fiscal policy, which is the basis for the development of various economic and development sectors.

In addition to this important role, the deceased, may God have mercy on him, was one of the main leaders in building the country’s economy over the past years, as he left his distinctive imprint, whether in the industrial sector, or in other fields such as exhibitions and major conferences that the country witnessed during the past years, and other prominent economic fields. .

The late His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God have mercy on him”, was the architect of the financial policy in the UAE since the founding of the state, as he became the first Minister of Finance in the Union State since the formation of the first cabinet of the state on December 9, 1971, and continued in his position carrying the portfolio of finance one of the The most important ministerial portfolios until his death, “may God have mercy on him.”

The financial policy witnessed during these years a great development and became a model for financial success at the regional and global level, until in 2017 it acquired the first place in the world in the best government financial management, where the UAE ranked first in the world in the “efficiency of government spending” indicator, which is one of the Sub-criteria within the “Global Competitiveness Report” issued by the World Economic Forum “Davos” in Switzerland.

His Highness was the architect of creativity in the government financial management of the UAE, which presented to the world one of the best experiences and the most rich examples in the art of managing the financial resources available to the state and employing them for the best employment in order to achieve progress, prosperity and prosperity, which was reflected in the state’s institutions and residents of the country, citizens and residents, over the five decades. The financial policy of the UAE during the reign of His Highness remained a symbol of transparency and stability and one of the most important levers in the country of the Union since its inception to achieve development and humanitarian goals and to provide a model for the world to establish, develop, advance and excel the modern state. Building, development, progress and development.

The state’s financial policy has also become a lever to achieve balanced development and support the state’s efforts to diversify sources of income, and develop systems and laws that attract investment, capital, expertise, human resources, technologies, knowledge and modern technology from various countries of the world.

Over the past five decades, the fiscal policy has been the one that guarantees the business sectors and the national economy to provide resources and increase the injection of financial spending in times of economic crises, while the party that curbed inflation and protects the sound economic growth of the state, at a time of rapid growth and high demand for goods and services in the local market .

Therefore, the financial policy of the UAE during the era of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God have mercy on him”, constituted one of the main pillars to enhance the confidence of investors, businessmen and international companies in the UAE, its market, its stability and the safety of its economic construction.

The late His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was born in 1945, enjoyed an insightful and long-term vision, especially in the industrial fields, and he is credited with the growth of the industrial sector in the country over the past decades, where a group of giant industrial establishments were established in the past years, Which had a pivotal and fundamental role in building the state’s economy, especially in the industrial field.

In addition to the deceased’s pioneering role in establishing a solid industrial base in the UAE, His Highness led strategic industrial facilities to far horizons and were able to consolidate their position on the global industrial map. The level of the Gulf states, due to the self-sufficiency and influential economic power that this provides, given the important factors that the region possesses that help develop this vital economic sector.

His Highness had an important role in leading large industrial enterprises, as His Highness presided over the Dubai Aluminum Company (Dubal), which is the first Emirati company to produce primary aluminum, since its inception in the seventies of the last century, until the establishment of the Emirates Global Aluminum Company in mid-2013, which was established by merging a company. Dubal and Emirates Aluminum Company (EMAL) under the banner of this new company, which has become one of the world’s largest giants in the field of aluminum manufacturing and production.

Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, may God have mercy on him, Dubal undertook a series of expansion projects that led to the growth of aluminum industries on a wider scale in the region and within the framework of this growth, Dubal’s production of hot and molten primary aluminum has now increased to more than one million Tons per year.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan led Dubal to invest in Guinea Alumina Corporation (which is currently one of the subsidiaries of Emirates Global Aluminum), in addition to other mega projects that have become a leader in the field of aluminum manufacturing around the world.

His Highness has always encouraged the development of advanced shorthand techniques within DUBAL, and these technologies have not only been among the best technologies in their class internally, but have also begun to enter foreign markets, something that happened for the first time in the UAE.

Abdullah Jassim bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Emirates Global Aluminum says, “His Highness Sheikh Hamdan played a pioneering role in developing the primary aluminum industry in the UAE. Indeed, the effects of His Highness’s efforts went beyond the UAE to include the Gulf region, which in less than four decades has become a major center. For the world’s primary aluminum industry, even the production of Gulf aluminum smelters reached 5.1 million tons of primary aluminum in 2015, which represents 8.8% of the total global production.

His Highness chaired the Dubai Aluminum Company, the Emirates Global Aluminum Company, the Dubai Natural Gas Company, the Dubai World Trade Center, the Emirates National Oil Company, the Emirates National Oil Products Company and the Oilfield Processing Center Limited.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, had a prominent and active role in various economic events during the past years, as he opened and inaugurated many events such as huge exhibitions and conferences, such as food fairs, exhibitions specialized in the field of construction, health and energy, and many more.

These giant events and activities have contributed to consolidating the country’s position in the field of exhibitions and conferences in the world, and His Highness had a distinguished presence in these events and a distinctive imprint in the various business sectors.