His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, patron of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, has directed the International University of Africa – which is based in Khartoum – to support the amount of half a million dollars for the academic year 2020/2021 in appreciation of the role the university plays in the field of higher education in Africa and acceptance of graduates of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools in Africa.

In this context, Mirza Al-Sayegh, Director of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum Charitable Authority, met Professor Hanoud Abia Kaddouf, the new director of the International University of Africa, on his first visit outside Sudan.

Mirza Al-Sayegh said that the International University of Africa attracts 600 students from the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools in Africa in various academic and scientific disciplines.

On his part, Professor Hanoud Abiya thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the support he provided to the university and the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization for implementing this support and its cooperation with the university .. He pointed out that during the meeting they discussed the formation of the university’s board of trustees and the continuation of the support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the university and its educational process.

It is noteworthy that Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools amount to about 40 schools, most of which are secondary, and spread in 22 African countries.