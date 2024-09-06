Essam El Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

On Saturday, the Dax Racecourse in the French capital, Paris, will host the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup, may God bless his soul, which is dedicated to purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, while the total value of its prize money amounts to 16 thousand euros.

The race is held in memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was keen to enhance the role of the Arabian horse and brought about a major transformation in the nature of Arabian races in the European continent, as he sponsored a series of prestigious races that became among the most prominent races in those countries, led by the Dubai International Horse Race, which was launched in 1984.

The 2,100-metre race, which is restricted to four-year-old fillies only, attracts seven fillies, most notably “Aaliyah Du Forget” for Abdullah Yousef Al Hammadi, ridden by Valentin Seguy, and “Morissa” for Junior Speed, ridden by Ortiz Mendzabal, both under the supervision of French trainer Elizabeth Bernard.

Competing for the title are “Envy” by Gary Nevins, supervised by De Morrison and conducted by Clement Cadel, “HM Najla” by Fayez Al-Alawi, supervised by Thomas Forcy and conducted by Fabrice Veron, and “Kenza du Carrere” by Sherif Mohamed Abu Karaza, conducted by Guillaume Good Guy.