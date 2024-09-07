The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the fourth round of the “Future Science Challenge” competition, organized by the Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation to cover all parts of the Arab world in its fourth season.

The fourth season of the competition is titled “Stimulating Positive Change in Society” and aims to stimulate innovation and creativity among young people, encourage them to explore new fields in science and technology, and invite participants to use modern technologies to find solutions to societal challenges in the fields of healthcare, education and living standards. The initiative is a valuable opportunity for talented students aged 10 to 17 from all over the Arab world to develop their scientific and technical skills and showcase their innovative talents.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Humaid Al Qatami, stressed the importance of the competition and its role in motivating Arab youth to bring about positive change in their societies, noting that the theme of the session, “Motivating Positive Change in Society,” is an open invitation to our sons and daughters in the Arab world to provide creative solutions to our societal problems using the latest technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

He stated that the submitted projects demonstrated high levels of innovation and creativity in various fields such as smart irrigation systems, health sensors, smart security systems and many others, noting that “these projects are not just ideas, but rather practical models that reflect the ability of young people to provide tangible technical solutions to various challenges.”

Those wishing to participate can visit the website https://hamdanfsc.com/ to view all information related to the application and participation conditions. After registration, each team will be able to create its own account on the competition’s electronic platform, which will enable it to upload project files and obtain the training curriculum that includes educational materials and lessons on artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The competition will be held in two stages, where participating teams will start by creating their projects and uploading them to the competition’s electronic platform, after which they will undergo an initial evaluation by the jury, while the best 10 projects in each age group will be selected, and these teams will move on to the final stage. The competition activities will end with the announcement of the final results in February 2025.

The competition targets talented students from Arab countries, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talents in a stimulating competitive environment, as an integrated journey to develop their scientific and innovative skills, enhance their understanding of future technology, and provide practical and tangible solutions to the challenges facing their communities.