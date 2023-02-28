The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Educational Performance concluded its activities in the Month of Innovation by organizing the “International Forum for Innovation in Education”, which was held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The forum was inaugurated by the UAE Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, Hamid Mohammed Al Qatami, in the presence of a group of experts from leading international institutions in the field of education.

The discussion sessions at the forum centered on innovation in education, in addition to a discussion session entitled International Initiatives in Teacher Development and Creativity, and a discussion session on the Global Apprenticeship Program, in addition to many other related topics.

The UAE Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, expressed his happiness with the intellectual movement in education and said: “This forum coincides with the month of innovation 2023, the month that is one of the most important events that consolidate the concept of creativity and innovation in line with the future plans and aspirations of the UAE. and its wise leadership, by identifying the best leading international practices and benefiting from them to shape the future of the country in various vital sectors, especially the educational sector.

Al Falasi added: “Our wise leadership has taken innovation as a goal and a basis for development by investing in human capital, foremost of which is our youth, the pillar of the future and its tools. Development plans and initiatives have been put in place and implemented that work to improve their skills and capabilities, in addition to providing the best technological infrastructure on the At the world level, it relies on the latest programs and technologies of artificial intelligence, to serve and develop the educational system, and to consolidate the concept of innovation and motivate it in the hearts of students, as it is the main enabler of renewal and radical transformation in various means, tools and curricula, as well as providing all means of support and directing their innovative energies to find solutions to various future challenges. To achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al-Falasi affirmed the Ministry’s confidence in the increasing importance of innovation in the world today, because it helps develop proactive solutions to potential future challenges, and it is also the main engine for anticipating and shaping the future of education, and that the best innovations come from the younger generation for its ability to make change.

Al-Falasi stressed the role of the Ministry of Education in continuing to strive to develop a pioneering and innovative educational system that is in line with the current and future market requirements, to qualify and graduate creative generations capable of keeping pace with scientific progress, and to continue the comprehensive and sustainable development process that the country is witnessing, which enhances its leadership and competitiveness at the global level.

He added that the Ministry of Education will continue its innovative path to improve the various aspects of the educational system and adapt it to meet the aspirations of our students to obtain a world-leading academic achievement, by strengthening cooperation with various strategic partners, especially public and private sector institutions, to benefit from modern technology to develop the system in line with The future vision of the wise leadership in building a knowledge society that raises the country’s competitiveness in various fields.

Al-Falasi concluded his speech by wishing everyone a distinguished experience during the forum, stressing the Ministry’s commitment to continue working continuously to spread the culture of creativity and innovation and adopt it in all aspects of work to support efforts aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a global center for innovation, and its global competitiveness in the field of education.

In his speech before the forum, Hamid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, said: “It gives me great pleasure to begin my speech by expressing the Hamdan Foundation’s pride in organizing this international forum entitled (Innovation in Education) under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which coincides with the end of the eighth edition of the month of innovation in the United Arab Emirates, and to enrich the institutional response to the developmental movement in education, and the necessities of convergence and harmony in international efforts aimed at improving the efficiency of education. It is considered one of the strategic goals in our national agenda within the framework of the education development plan, which enjoys the attention and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Rulers. The UAE, and I am also pleased to convey to you the greetings of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation – and his wishes to you and your forum for success.”

The forum was attended by government officials, representatives of educational organizations and institutions, experts and academic specialists. It also included a group of international and regional participants who contributed to supporting education and enabling ways to develop and improve it.

The forum was an opportunity to exchange views and discuss the most pressing issues at the level of the education quality industry and the search for sustainable solutions for lifelong learning and learning for the prosperity of the world in light of the rapid developments in communication and information technology and the amazing transformations led by artificial intelligence.

During the forum, Al-Qatami referred to the challenges facing education, especially the effects left by the Corona pandemic, which posed the biggest challenge to education, which emphasized the importance of overcoming the requirements of innovation to the initiative to innovate in order to adapt and continue.

Al-Qatami said that it has become necessary to encourage interaction between education and renewable data to enhance the concept of keeping pace with changes and developing the distinguished education industry that is able to continue building human civilization.

Al Qatami added: “Perhaps the choice of ‘Innovation in Education’ as the title and focus of this forum reflects our commitment in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance to contribute to advancing local and international efforts towards crystallizing a common vision that guarantees the sustainability of education efficiency and introduces innovations.” In harmony with the changes, especially the digital transformation, we certainly count on our partners from international and regional organizations and institutions with whom we share this interest in achieving this desired goal.

At the end of the forum, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Foundation, praised the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the forum, which confirms the priority of education in the national agenda of the UAE, stressing the need for concerted international efforts to promote the trend. Global towards the development of education within the framework of the philosophy of innovation, expressing the confidence of the Hamdan Educational Foundation in regional and international partnerships that achieve the required communication between educational decision makers, experts and officials through specialized conferences and forums, adding that the Hamdan Foundation is a model of initiatives that contribute effectively to achieving this goal His Excellency thanked the participating parties in the International Forum for Innovation in Education, including speakers, specialists and guests from inside and outside the country, considering that the topics and themes that were discussed and discussed in the forum provided a vision of what the school of the future should be.

The forum included interactive dialogue sessions that raised many important educational topics. The main session discussed the quality of education and prospects for its development and challenges. The second main session dealt with the topic of innovation in education and was presented by Professor Ricardo Cuenca, Professor and Principal Researcher at the Instituto de Estudios Peruanos.

The panel discussion discussed innovation through quality models in education, which was moderated by Dr. Rashid Al Riyami from UAE University. Another session dealt with Hamdan’s EFQM model, in which Dr. Russell Longmire, General Manager of the EFQM Foundation, participated. .

During the forum, an interactive session shed light on the “Arab model project for quality and excellence in education”, where the session was presented by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Ibrahim Al-Moudaris, from the Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education – UNESCO.

The second dialogue session dealt with “international initiatives in teacher development and creativity”, moderated by Dr. Adeeb Al-Jarrah.

The third dialogue session was entitled “The Global Apprenticeship Program”, moderated by Dr. Hala Al-Huwairis, Professor from UAE University.

The forum included honoring all the participants in the dialogue sessions, who included Dr. Ricardo Cuenca, Dr. Rashid Al Riyami, Dr. Russell Longmire, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Ibrahim Al Mudayris, Dr. Adeeb Jarrah, Mr. Carlos Vargas, Ms. Mathilde Boesel, Dr. Rima Akkari and Dr. Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Professor Nora Al-Hammadi, Professor Hala Al-Huwairis, Professor “Heidron Strugger”, student “Arhan Chhabra”, student “Matthew Chen” and expert Dr. Abdul Samad Tridan.