Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Officials in the charitable and humanitarian work in the state confirmed that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, was one of the rare and unique personalities in the humanitarian aspect that rarely finds an example in his vision of implementing charitable and humanitarian work in our contemporary reality until he became an example to be emulated and a rare example in his humanitarian approach. Outstanding.

Counselor Ibrahim Boumelha, Adviser to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation said: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, has one of the great qualities and rare qualities in the field of Goodness and humanity goes beyond the circle of words to the reality of practice and application.

He added: It is a testament to the efforts of the deceased, may God rest his soul, the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization and its achievements in developing education in the African continent, as it contributed a great effort to bridging the shortfall in building schools in the continent, equipping them, spending them and supporting them with the latest advanced educational systems. He pointed out that the homeland lost all the difficulties facing the sons and daughters of the poor in order to enroll in school, so that his schools throughout Africa became a model for the real development of peoples and societies whose inhabitants face economic weakness.

He added, “He did not find, may God bless him and grant him peace, a better way than quality education, which is more successful, feasible and more beneficial than serving millions of people by expanding opportunities for integrated, advanced education for thousands of African students and youth who have lost educational opportunities.”

Boumelha emphasized that the deceased succeeded in his insightful vision by adopting this correct approach and graduated from his schools students with a high degree of scientific competence, and stated that the personality of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, was distinguished by his love of goodness and his full silence and devotion to God in work and the mockery of his money and effort. To establish many charitable projects that contribute to the advancement and development of societies.

A man of humanity

For his part, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, Director General of the Beit Al-Khair Society, said: “The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God willing, will remain in our memory because of his great stature in our hearts. His virtues were great and his morals were high, and we will not forget his exploits. And his good achievements at all levels ».

He added, “Sheikh Hamdan, may God have mercy on him, is a man of humanity, and the owner of a long record of giving and serving the nation. His exploits are countless, and his effective role in building the state and promoting its march, and supporting various fields of national and humanitarian work will remain engraved in the memory of the homeland and its people.”

Al-Awadi indicated that the deceased, may God have mercy on him, embraced humanitarian issues, placing the interest of man above all considerations, and our good partnership with the Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable Works, which he founded – may God have mercy on him – which extends for more than 21 years and resulted in helping thousands of families and insolvent cases. It is only the tip of the iceberg of his bids, may God rest his soul.

National symbol

In turn, Ahmed Mesmar, Secretary General of the Dubai Charitable Society, said that the deceased, may God rest his soul, was a symbol of humanity, giving and charitable work, and a white hand that had luminous fingerprints inside and outside the country, specifically in the brown continent that suffers from scarcity of economic and financial resources.

He added, “He, may God have mercy on him, felt the suffering of the needy in these countries and spared no effort or money to contribute to providing the most basic requirements for education opportunities, adequate housing, building schools and hospitals, caring for families and other living matters.”

He emphasized that the charitable work sector, with the passing of the late Sheikh Hamdan Rashid Al Maktoum, has lost one of its pillars, not only the charitable work sector, but many other sectors in which the forgiven had fingerprints and achievements, whether in society, health or education, so he is an influential figure and has a strong presence. In the field of giving, locally and internationally.

Mismar stated that the deceased provided support for many humanitarian and charitable works in service and happiness for humanity, until he won the honor of the leaders of African countries at one of its summits, which praised His Highness’s support for the needy in those countries and the contribution to providing their most important needs of health, education and family support.

Monthly aid

In turn, Saeed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director General of the Beit Al Khair Society, said: “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, is a person dear to our hearts, since we knew him, due to the strategic partnership he commanded – may God have mercy on him – so that he was entrusted with managing the activities of the centers. Al Maktoum Charitable Organization within the country to Beit Al Khair Society, to set the appropriate policy for giving.

He added: He used to provide the “House of Goodness” through the Commission with the funds allocated and agreed upon, and handing them over to the cases on a monthly basis, to help the needy and lower-income families. May God protect the deceased with the breadth of his mercy, and make him spacious in his paradise.