The hand of giving extended to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, to provide a bright future for the orphans and the poor in various parts of the world, and to create educational opportunities for those deprived of education, especially on the African continent.

And his white hands, through the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, extended to relief work, digging wells, health aid, and building mosques in most African, European, Asian, Arab and Australian countries.

The Commission began its charitable journey and its journey in the fields of humanitarian work in 1997 from Dublin, Ireland, through the Islamic Cultural Center there, which served as a good nucleus for the path of goodness that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum started, may God rest his soul, and the start that extended to include more From 69 countries on all continents of the world.

In 1997, the authority began its wide educational program in Africa, by building 10 secondary schools with full equipment in a number of African countries. This program is still ongoing, as the number of these schools has reached more than 40 schools and colleges distributed in more than 20 African countries. This program has achieved unparalleled success, and has helped thousands of African students enter the most important university colleges, and the project has become the most important educational project in Africa outside the scope of public education. In January 2000, and based on the instructions of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the head office of the authority was opened in the Emirate of Dubai.

The education sector issued the most prominent title for the work of the Charitable and Humanitarian Authority, as the schools of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum formed an integrated educational project in the African continent, which benefited thousands of students and kept them away from illiteracy, ignorance and poverty experienced by their families, as this pioneering project was launched with 10 schools, Today, it has reached more than 50 secondary schools and university colleges, all of which have found an unparalleled demand from officials and people there, and have become one of the best and strongest educational institutions, through the results achieved during the past years, with their students occupying the first positions at the level of 25 African countries.

The Islamic Cultural Center in Ireland is considered a focus of enlightened cultural radiation on the European continent in various aspects of life there, and it contributes to the rehabilitation and preparation of Muslim children there to become good citizens. The authority also opened the Peace Mosque to educate members of the Muslim community in Ireland in 2010, and to achieve multiculturalism and peaceful coexistence between peoples based on civilized communication.

The late Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Her Highness Sheikha Rawda Award for Excellence for People of Determination, with the initiative «My talent» under the patronage of Her Highness, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world, to present excellence awards for this category in the areas of memorizing the Holy Qur’an and fashion design Agriculture, Photography and Handicrafts.

The authority established four charitable centers in 2003, namely: Al Awir Center, Hatta Center, Al Barsha and Al Lisaili, managed by the Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, according to the strategic partnership between the two sides, as each of them serves several neighboring regions, and the authority has spared no effort in extending a helping hand to the efforts made. To provide relief to the afflicted, and to rescue the victims of wars, and those who have been subjected to famine and natural disasters, in cooperation with charitable organizations inside and outside the country.

The authority has given great importance to building mosques in many countries, establishing multi-purpose cultural and educational centers that benefit hundreds of thousands of students, in addition to establishing medical centers along the geographical map of the Arab world. It also established a rehabilitation center for people of determination in Dubai, and it provided two support. Financial and kind to the Thalassemia Association, and it provided it with the necessary medical equipment to alleviate the suffering and pain of patients, as well as the centers for caring for patients with cerebral palsy, in addition to the authority’s care for school students and its great contribution to their educational journey, as well as its guarantee of orphans and providing them with food, medicine and clothing for those who need it, all of that. Eligible to win the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services last year 2018.

The authority organized the “We are with you” forum annually, with the aim of caring for and integrating people of determination into society, and making them active agents to bring about a qualitative leap in dealing with people of determination and new technologies in the fields of treatment, education, rehabilitation, support and development of services provided to them, and to activate scientific research in the areas of special care for this segment The mission is in the community.

The Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Center for People of Determination was established in Hatta in 1999, and the five objectives of the center are to provide academic education in line with the capabilities of students of determination, and to provide them with health, psychological and educational care.

The center provides its therapeutic and educational services for all types of disabilities, such as: deaf, dumb, mental retardation, quadriplegia, Down syndrome, and children with mild mental retardation who are able to learn. Finally, it opened two sections for early intervention and autism, in addition to the other nine classes.

The Al Maktoum Charitable Organization established the Al Maktoum College for Arab and Islamic Studies in Scotland, this academic edifice, with the honor of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the authority, as the college is considered a bridge of communication between the Arab and Western civilizations, and the establishment of strong links with the Western world, By introducing the true religion of Islam, and promoting the message of tolerance, it has carved a distinguished position for itself in the field of research, science and enlightenment.

The authority inaugurated the Islamic Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in December 2010, to serve the Muslim and Arab community, build bridges of civilizational and cultural communication with European countries, and highlight the bright true image of Islam as a religion of moderation and moderation.

The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum had directed the establishment of the digital library at the International University of Africa, to enable its students to carry out their scientific mission, and he had previously ordered the building of the College of Science at the International University of Africa in Sudan, and the electronic library at the university to improve the means of electronic archiving in it, especially as the university Attracts students from Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Schools on the African continent.

Medical treatment centers

The Al Maktoum Charitable Organization has contributed to building curative medical centers in Palestine, Jordan, Afghanistan, and other countries, in addition to providing them with all necessary medical devices and equipment, to ensure the continuity of work in these centers. Al-Razi Medical Center in Palestine was considered one of the first centers that received financial and in-kind assistance in the Solidarity Campaign for the Palestinian People.

The Hope Center for Cancer Treatment in Jordan had a large share of financial support, given its preventive services for early detection of cancer and treatment for cancer patients, in addition to the Al-Malaz Charitable Society, which received a large support for the purchase of medical devices for caring for cancer patients, in the post-treatment phase. And continuing to monitor the patient with the latest means to ensure that the disease does not reappear.

It also established a full ward in the maternity hospital in Afghanistan, and its annexes of care rooms for children and patients, and the operating room, and other departments. About the “We are with you” forum

The activity of the Al Maktoum Charity Authority within the UAE

Providing material aid to needy Emirati families.

Supporting charitable projects.

Providing aid and support to Dubai schools.

Providing a number of scholarships and study aids for school students.

Providing annual subsidies and supporting charitable projects that are adopted by charitable centers and societies in the country.

