The UAE bid farewell to its deceased, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord yesterday morning at the age of 76, during which he wrote a march full of sincere patriotic work and giving to his people and humanity as a whole.

He was born, may God rest his soul in peace, in 1945, and he is the second son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and he, may God have mercy on him, held the position of Minister of Finance from the first formation of the Council of Ministers on the ninth of December 1971 until his death, and was known for his interest in humanitarian work and his passion for culture, literature and scientific developments And his commitment to sustainable human development in a stable global environment based on dialogue and partnership.

The late President headed many high-level government bodies and institutions that play a vital role in supporting the economy and the labor market in the UAE and in the Emirate of Dubai, the most important of which are the Dubai Municipality, Al Maktoum Charity Authority, Dubai World Trade Center, Emirates National Petroleum Company and Dubai Gas Company. Natural, Dubai Aluminum Company, Emirates National Petroleum Products Company, and Oilfield Processing Center.

In 2006, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum received three honorary degrees from the British Royal College, where he was awarded an Honorary Fellowship Certificate of the British Royal College of Internal Medicine in London, an Honorary Fellowship Certificate of the British Royal College of Internal Medicine in Edinburgh, and an Honorary Fellowship Certificate of the Royal College British Internal Medicine and Surgery in Glasgow.

The late great man was known to enjoy the grace of giving and caring for mankind, especially in poor and marginalized areas, which prompted the annual summit of the African Union in 2009 to devote a session to honor this exceptional man and celebrate his white hands, as about 50 heads of state attended that session. They flocked to remember the man overflow from his generosity in their country, which facilitated health and education for tens of thousands of poor people, and enabled historical changes on the social, educational and economic levels.

The white hands of the forgiven did not stop at the borders of the African continent, but exceeded them to all parts of the earth, for in Europe, America and Australia, he persevered, may God have mercy on him, to provide support to new Muslims and Muslim communities in the construction of the homes of God, and the provision of Korans, books, educational courses, imams and preachers, and the establishment of special schools for communities , To teach her children the teachings of the tolerant Sharia.

His gifts varied, including establishing villages for Muslim minorities in Asia, providing heating and power stations, caring for victims of natural disasters and displaced people, supporting their schools and mosques, providing higher scholarships for those who excelled, in addition to relief programs and support for those fasting during Ramadan and the pilgrims.

At the local level, the aid provided by the “Al Maktoum Charitable Organization”, led by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, constituted a great addition to the humanitarian work inside the country, as the authority’s aid extended to needy families, sponsoring orphans, fasting fasting projects, conducting Hajj campaigns, and school bags. And centers for people of determination, and other groups and entities.

The late great has had a unique experience in the field of education support at all levels, through the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, which was launched in 1998 until now, and thanks to the support of its sponsor, the award has turned into the most rewarding award for educational creativity in the world, especially after it was launched. May God have mercy on him, the Hamdan Prize – UNESCO Worldwide, as a joint initiative between the Hamdan Bin Rashid Education Award and UNESCO, to reward outstanding practices and efforts to improve the performance of teachers.

In the same context, he previously established, may God rest his soul, in Tanzania in 2010, the Al Maktoum College of Engineering and Technology, and the college includes electrical engineering, technology and information technology majors. He also initiated the establishment of the Al Maktoum College for Islamic and Arab Studies in Scotland, which graduated students from many countries. In many disciplines.

The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools in Africa, including Sudan, have been given constant annual support to the International University of Africa, in appreciation of the role it plays in the field of higher education in Africa, and for attracting students from the graduates of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools in Africa, including Sudan. The Palestinian Authority, which provides medical and humanitarian services to Palestinian children inside and outside Palestine.

Clear fingerprints

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made clear imprints in supporting the health sector at the local and international levels, through the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, which is one of the most prominent medical awards in the world.

The award seeks to motivate medical staff to provide the highest medical services, by honoring scientists who contribute to medical services around the world. The award also supports scientific research in the medical field, and has proven remarkable success in this regard, with the testimony of many experts and specialists in medicine.

Charitable and humanitarian projects

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum had previously ordered the establishment of many charitable and humanitarian projects in several Arab countries, including medical, health and educational services, building mosques, schools, hospitals, craft and vocational centers, and memorizing the Holy Quran, relief campaigns and humanitarian aid for families and families in need, and sponsoring orphans And projects for fasting breakfast, sacrificed Eid and school bag, and others.





