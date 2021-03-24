Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Giving and supporting humanitarian work locally, regionally and internationally is one of the most prominent features of the nation’s deceased, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, despite the many tasks and multiple interests of the deceased, but goodness and helping the needy and the poor are his priority. The white hands of the lost nation reached most of the countries of the world, east and west, and wiped out his gifts, the pain of orphans, the needy, those with limited support and those missing out on education and health. Indeed, his good “may God have mercy on him” extended to include the establishment of sustainable development projects, in cooperation with the governments of many countries of the world. If you ask about Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, you will find many humanitarian, global and regional institutions and organizations, you know him. Either you entered into a project and partnership, with the humanitarian arm that he established in 1997 AD, which is the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, or they obtained direct support from him.

Students in one of the schools built by Hamdan bin Rashid in Africa (Archives)

The father of the forgiven nation, God willing, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, will remain alive and present among us and present in many parts of the world with his works and existence, and his benevolence in which he embodied the values ​​and principles of the Emirates people, who broke in the generosity, generosity and nobility of values ​​and feelings, and not responding to the needy and fearfulness to support all needy. In 1997 from Dublin, Ireland, and through the Islamic Cultural Center, a new phase was launched to raise awareness of the tolerance of Islam, and also the beginning of more humanitarian, charitable and developmental work for the nation’s lost, and the path of goodness that he started – may God have mercy on him – which extended to more than 69 countries in all continents of the world. .

Africa is witnessing

In the same year, the broad educational program in Africa began with building ten secondary schools with full equipment in a number of African countries, and this program is still ongoing, as the number of these schools reached nearly forty schools and colleges distributed in more than twenty African countries. This program has achieved unprecedented success, and has helped thousands of African students enter the most important university colleges, and the project has become the most important educational project in Africa outside the scope of public education.

Part of the food aid that the deceased was keen to provide to the needy

Among the most prominent educational facilities established by the nation’s deceased – may God have mercy on him – the Islamic Cultural Center in Dublin, Al Maktoum College for Islamic Studies – Scotland, Sheikha Maitha Center for People of Determination, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Schools – Africa, and the Rotterdam Mosque Center in the Netherlands.

Education and the development of individual capabilities were among the most important areas that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, God willing, gave his interest in raising the level of the Islamic nation with science and knowledge, through schools, institutes and Islamic centers.

Within the framework of this interest, the “Authority” has carried out a number of projects, including nearly forty secondary schools in the continent of Africa, which are spent on an annual approved budget, and the building of the Al Maktoum College for Engineering Studies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Humanitarian aid

In the field of contributing to meeting the needs of societies, Al Maktoum Charitable Organization projects in most countries of the world attest to this, and these projects include (humanitarian aid for needy families, sponsoring orphans, projects for fasting breakfast and Eid sacrifices, conducting pilgrims’ campaigns and school bags, and building and furnishing mosques and centers for people of determination).

In the field of health, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s assistance included building hospitals and centers, and among these projects: financing assistance for the school health administration and the provision of medical devices, such as computers and others, contributing to building and equipping Dar Al-Shifa – Lebanon, and equipping Al-Razi Hospital, Central Care – Palestine.

As for the concern for people of determination, the missing in the homeland, may God have mercy on him, showed great interest in this group, and provided all the assistance required for their integration into societies.

A number of projects have also been completed, including: building and running the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Center (Hatta) – the United Arab Emirates, building and financing the Al Maktoum Center for Cerebral Palsy – the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and providing annual aid to a number of local and international centers.

On the level of relief, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid had large and many contributions, most notably the victims of the Mozambican floods, the earthquakes in Iran and Algeria, the tsunami – Sri Lanka, the Niger famine in 2005 AD, the Horn of Africa famine in Kenya – Somalia – Ethiopia – Rwanda in 2006, in addition to Relief Somalia in 2011.

Al Maktoum College in Scotland is a testament to the breadth and diversity of Hamdan bin Rashid’s humanitarian projects

Palestine and Pakistan

The deceased provided annual support for Palestinian students enrolled in Jordanian universities, and the school bags project for needy students in different countries, in addition to supporting and developing scientific research.

A technological institute bearing the name of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Maktoum – India was also built, and a contribution to building housing for female students at the International Islamic University, Islamabad – Pakistan, as well as constant annual support for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum School – Mexico, in addition to building the College of Science at the International University of Africa In Sudan.