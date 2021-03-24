May God have mercy on the deceased of the nation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the Emirati men who are loyal in character, biography and achievement, and the owner of goodness that does not stop in the presence or absence.

“May God have mercy on him” was a great among the generation of adults who believed that serving the country is an honor and pride. Honorable and loyal people tackled it with determination, determination, altruism and humility. He had his leadership roles locally and federally, and his efforts supported the economic and development renaissance that spread throughout our Emirates.

We will tell our young leaders that the efforts of Hamdan bin Rashid turned the UAE into a global example in sound financial policy, and that he was the engineer of innovation in government financial management, and that he provided one of the best experiences and the most rich examples in the art of managing financial resources, and employing them well in order to achieve progress and prosperity. And welfare, which has been reflected on the state’s institutions, its citizens and residents for five decades.

We will also not forget to say that his administration was a symbol of transparency and stability, and it remained the biggest supporter of the Union state in achieving its development and humanitarian goals, and providing it as a model to be emulated in the establishment, development, progress and superiority of the modern state.

Just as Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was great in his government administration, he was also great in his humanity, which is attested to by hundreds of charitable projects that have contributed to the advancement of several societies in Africa and Asia. And pictures of his bid.

“God have mercy on him” was a lover of science and scholars, so he established many schools that provided educational opportunities for thousands of needy people in the region and the world. He was passionate about science, literature and sports as a life and knowledge indispensable necessity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid will remain a historical symbol greater than letters and words can describe, and an eternal flag in everyone’s hearts, and his image will remain engraved in the national memory forever, with the great services he provided to the Emirates and its people.

May God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.