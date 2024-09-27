His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, visited the Hazrat Imam Mosque in Tashkent, on the sidelines of his official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan..

During a tour of the mosque that included its corridors and outer courtyard, His Highness listened to an explanation about this large religious edifice, which is considered one of the most prominent symbols of the distinctive Islamic architectural style in Uzbekistan, and its importance from a historical perspective as it is considered one of the most important tourist attractions in the capital, Tashkent, and the building method used in its construction, which was taken into account. Its walls are decorated with a distinctive collection of distinctive Islamic engravings and decorations.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also listened to an explanation about the huge library contained in the Hazrat Imam Mosque, which includes a large collection of books, numbering about 20 thousand books, in addition to rare manuscripts, which are estimated at about 3 thousand manuscripts..

His Highness and his companions were briefed on important features of the history of the mosque and its various facilities, which is considered among the most prominent landmarks of Islamic civilization in the city of Tashkent, and enjoys a distinguished position among the most important archaeological and tourist attractions in the Republic of Uzbekistan, as the construction of parts of it dates back to the year 975 AD, while the Mosque of His Holiness was rebuilt. The Imam in 2007 in the Islamic architectural style.