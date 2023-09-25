His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered his condolences today on the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, during his highness’s visit to the condolence council in the Nad Al Sheba area in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and relatives of the deceased, wishing the Lord, the Almighty, to cover him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, dwell him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family with patience and solace. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Land Department, offered his condolences alongside His Highness.