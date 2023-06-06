His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, expressed his condolences on the death of the Iraqi journalist and writer Khaled Al-Qashtini.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter” We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family, relatives, companions and readers of Khaled Al-Qashtini… the Iraqi journalist and writer and the owner of the creative pen who enriched our Arab world with his publications… With his departure, the Arab media loses a symbol of creativity.