Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Football Association, witnessed the training of our national team at New York University Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during the preparatory camp for the Asian Cup finals scheduled in Qatar next month. His Excellency met with members of the technical and administrative staff and the players and urged them to exert more effort during the camp period, which It continues until January 7th. The Whites are preparing to face their counterpart, the Kyrgyz national team, next Saturday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the first friendly match.