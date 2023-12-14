His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the test operation of the first flight of the Chevrolet Bolt self-driving electric vehicles, which were called “Muzna”, and other local names will be given to the rest of the vehicles that will be operated. In the future, the experiment comes within the framework of implementing the partnership agreement signed by the Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise Company, regarding the operation of self-driving vehicles to provide taxi service and electronic reservation service in Dubai, making it the first city in the world outside the United States of America to operate the company’s self-driving vehicles.

Upon his arrival to the test site in Jumeirah 1, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was received by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Jack Opal, President and General Manager of General Motors Middle East. And North Africa and Todd Prager, Vice President of Global Markets at Cruise Company, and a number of engineers from the Authority and the American Cruise Company.

Workflow stages

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, about the stages of work progress in the autonomous vehicle operation project, which began with the signing of the partnership agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and the American Cruise Company, regarding the operation of autonomous cruise vehicles to provide vehicle service. Fare and electronic reservation service, and in April 2023, the company began preparing digital maps for Cruise’s self-driving vehicles, on the streets of Jumeirah 1, under the supervision of specialized drivers, and using Cruise technology for high-resolution maps of the surrounding environment, which were created using specialized mapping vehicles, Equipped with a set of sensors, including light detection and ranging devices, cameras, and others.

Last October, the company began testing self-driving technologies on 5 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles using safety drivers, and this December, the test operation of the Chevrolet Bolt will be completed in the Jumeirah area, under the supervision of a safety driver in the driver’s seat, in preparation. To launch the service to the public later next year, the Authority will announce the mechanism for registering and requesting the service using the application dedicated to testing the use of the self-driving Bolt vehicle.

Vehicle experience

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, boarded the self-driving Bolt vehicle, which bears the name “Muzna”, as it set off autonomously, with a safety driver present, on a specific path to test the autonomous vehicle. Leadership.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer stressed that the launch of the trial run of Bolt vehicles is an important step in strengthening Dubai’s global leadership in the field of self-driving mobility, and implementing the Dubai Strategy for Smart Self-Driving Transport, which aims to convert 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai to Self-driving trips through various means of transportation by 2030.

Quantum leap

His Excellency said: Operating self-driving vehicles is a confirmation of the Roads and Transport Authority’s commitment to working with leading international companies to develop self-driving vehicle technologies, which contribute to providing innovative solutions for transportation, reducing congestion in the city, and raising the level of traffic safety on the roads, where human error is a major concern. The main cause of more than 90% of accidents,” pointing out that the spread of self-driving vehicles will constitute a qualitative shift in the field of transport and communications systems, and support the Authority’s efforts in achieving integration between transport and communications systems by facilitating the movement of passengers through public transport, in addition to facilitating They reach their final destinations in accordance with the specialized strategy for the first and last mile, and serve a large segment of customers, specifically senior citizens, residents, and people of determination.

The specialized strategy for the first and last mile is based on a set of pillars, the most important of which are: sustainability, encouraging shared transportation, and achieving safety for users, in an effort to make roads and transportation systems friendly to all, enhancing integration between public transportation means, encouraging shared transportation and the use of public transportation means, and developing policies and legislation. Efficient for transportation, roads and traffic.

Operating agreement

It is worth noting that the agreement signed between the Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise Company to operate autonomous cruise vehicles comes within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to enhance Dubai’s global leadership in the field of self-driving mobility, and to support the emirate’s efforts to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world. The agreement is the first of its kind in the world between a government entity and a leading company in the field of self-driving transportation, and constitutes an important step in achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart self-driving transportation, which aims to convert 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips through various means of transportation. By 2030.