His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the signing of an agreement between Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and Azizi Development Company, under which the company will donate to build an educational complex worth 600 million dirhams within the Mother’s Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the beginning of the holy month.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “In a charitable initiative considered among the highest in the country, today witnessed the signing of an agreement between Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and Azizi Development Company, according to which the company will donate to build an educational complex worth 600 million dirhams within the Mother’s Endowment launched by Sheikh Mohammed.” Bin Rashid, at the beginning of the holy month, we thank businessman Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Real Estate Development, for this contribution..

His Highness continued: “Our private sector proves every day that it is a partner in responsibility… a partner in the process of construction… and a partner in the process of goodness in Dubai and the Emirates. All thanks and appreciation to them.”