Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the signing of a donation agreement to establish an endowment university in Dubai worth 400 million dirhams provided by the Sobha Real Estate Group.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “As part of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today I witnessed the signing of a donation agreement to establish an endowment university in Dubai with a value of 400 million dirhams provided by the “Sobha Real Estate” group.” …”

His Highness added: “We thank the businessman PNC Menon, the founder of the group, for this initiative, and we are proud of the spirit of goodness and solidarity that prevails in Dubai society and these contributions that reflect positively on the education programs implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation” in dozens of countries around the world. “