His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the signing of partnership and cooperation agreements between the “Dubai Future Laboratories”, affiliated to the Dubai Future Foundation, and each of “Emirates Airlines” and “DB”. World and dnata, with the aim of employing the latest technologies of the future in developing the aviation and logistics sectors in Dubai and the UAE.

“We are keeping pace with our future vision with practical steps to achieve Dubai’s leadership in robotics and automation technology,” His Highness said in a post on Twitter.

These national partnerships aim to activate the outputs of the “Dubai Robotics and Automation Program”, which was launched last September, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of these advanced technological applications in various major economic sectors, and supporting five future areas of research and development, including production and manufacturing, tourism and customer services, and care. Health, improving working conditions, logistics and transportation services, in order to make Dubai among the top 10 global cities for robotics and automation technology, by adopting and developing robotics technology, empowering national talents, and creating new solutions, products and services in this sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and Chairman and CEO of D Group. B World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, Adel Al Redha, CEO of Dnata, Steve Allen, and CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul.

5 projects

Emirates Airlines is cooperating with Dubai Future Laboratories to develop and test five projects, including:

■ A robot responsible for checking in passengers.

■ A robot that provides service in airport lounges.

■ Warehouse management system.

■ Baggage transportation system.

■ Self-driving stretchers for cargo storage.

environment protection

Dnata and Dubai Future Laboratories partnership focuses on automating the entire fleet of ground operations, converting it to electric energy, enhancing safety and security standards, increasing the employment of robots, reducing emissions and protecting the environment.

Robotic systems

DB World develops, with Dubai Future Laboratories, solutions for autonomous driving in port operations, and designs robotic systems for use in warehouse automation and support systems.

open space

Dubai Future Laboratories will provide an open space for testing and developing the latest logistics operations solutions, supporting research and technological development, and employing the latest technologies.