Dubai (Union)

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the activities of the annual festival of purebred Arab camels were launched in Al Marmoom Square, “My Final Al Marmoom 2021”, through the challenges of the age-old symbols for the hybrids of tribes by two symbols of open runs and the same for production runs, as well as Eleven open car rides were held, and more than 638 rides participated in the evening.

“Ghaya” with the slogan of Hamad Muslim Hamad Mutab al-Ameri was able to write its name in letters of light in the world of purebred Arab camel racing, and succeeded in reaping the first open Al-Haqiq Cup, after it covered the 4 km race in a time of 4:45:45 minutes. The open “Haqaiq Al-Jadaan” rifle went to “Margham”, after Saab Al-Muhtrin Muhammad Sultan Matar Markhan Al-Ketbi presented Badran at the top with a time of 5: 45: 7 minutes.

As for the production icons, the first-born Al-Haqeeq Cup went to “Wejdan” owned by Hamad Jarallah Ali Hussain Al-Baridi, which reached the finish line within a period of 5: 49: 1, and “Shaheen” Muslim king Hamad Muslim Hamad Mutab Al Ameri gave its second owner His symbols are in the challenges of age Al-Haqaiq, after his success in winning the Haqaiq Al-Jadaan rifle for production, after he cut the challenge distance in a time of 5: 46: 1 minutes.

The morning period witnessed the establishment of thirty rides in the age of haqaiq for camels produced by tribesmen, with the participation of 1549 rides, and the winners of the first place in the runs won the cars designated for prizes, and the “youth” owned by Muhammad Saeed bin Helwa Al-Ketbi succeeded in harvesting the law in the first half of the first-born haqaiq (production ) With a time of 5: 51: 1 minutes, and “Al Faris” came to King Saeed Ali Ubaid with Al-Rasheed Al-Ketbi with great fanfare to win the lead of the second half of Haqaiq Al-Jadaan (production), recording a time of 5: 50: 1 minutes.

On the other hand, Saif al-Arab Square hosted thirty cash lanes in the morning period, in which 950 rides participated, the first ten rounds of which were devoted to production. A timing of 5:59 minutes, and “Moazed” added another victory to Omar Matar’s balance, Lahej Al-Hajri, after scoring the top of the main round of Al-Haqaiq Al-Jadan Production, at a time of 5:59 minutes.

The challenges of the symbols of the age of the remnants for the hybrids of tribesmen on the cup of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum will be held today on Al Marmoom Square, over six rounds, with two symbols for the open runs and the same for the local rounds, in addition to the symbols of production, and the evening period will witness the establishment of fourteen rounds. On the other hand, Marmoom Square will witness in the morning sixteen production lines, the first place prize is cars, while Saif al-Arab Square in the morning receives twenty cash runs for a distance of 5 km.