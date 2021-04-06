His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the launch of the Al Quoz Creative District, stressing its importance in making Dubai the first destination for creatives in the world.

His Highness said today, through his official account on “Twitter”: “Today I witnessed the launch of the Al Quoz Creative District, a unified and integrated center to serve creative people from all over the world, providing the spaces, capabilities and incentives for them to launch their creativity, and establish their companies from Dubai to the world.”

His Highness added: “The Al Quoz Creative District is a new step through which we affirm Dubai’s pioneering role, and that it is serious about being the new global creative capital and the first destination for creatives from all over the world.”





